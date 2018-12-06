Scott Eastwood Has Magical But Potentially Dangerous Close Encounter with Orcas While in Mexico

Scott Eastwood encountered a group of wild orcas while vacationing in Mexico.

Eastwood, 32, shared moments from the magical yet slightly scary encounter on Instagram Wednesday.

“Stopped at some random beach along the coast of Baja to get a beer, and while eating lunch saw a group of Orcas out in the bay,” Eastwood captioned the video.

“We grabbed the paddle boards yelling at each other to paddle faster thinking we lost them until @parkstrailtale started making orca noises and slapping the water with his paddle. They turned around and came in to check us out!! Dory was right. We do speak,” Eastwood added in reference to the animated film Finding Nemo.

In the clip, Eastwood and a friend can be seen paddling in the middle of a body of water as two orcas — who are also known as killer whales —swim below their boat. Shortly after, Eastwood realizes he isn’t alone at sea and the whales emerge for a quick breath.

They then swam away without causing any harm to Eastwood or his friend.

While most fans were in awe of the beautifully captured moment, others warned Eastwood of the dangers of orcas.

“Woow you were just one slap away from death. Do you know they are hunters… they do know nothing about people,” one fan wrote.

Eastwood later shared a photo of himself drinking beer on his Instagram Stories, letting fans know he survived the encounter.

“Post swimming with apex predators Coors Light. Good to be alive still,” Eastwood wrote.

Scott Eastwood Scott Eastwood Instagram

Scott Eastwood VCG/Getty

Although apex predators, orcas are not typically known to harm people. However, the story of Tilikum has scared many away from the large mammals.

Tilikum, a male orca nicknamed Tilly, grew widely known in 2013 after being featured in the CNN documentary Blackfish.

The massive animal, who lived in captivity at Sealand of the Pacific in Canada and SeaWorld Orlando, was responsible for the killings of three people including a Sealand instructor as well as a homeless man.