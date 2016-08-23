Scott Eastwood is getting personal about the last time he cried

Scott Eastwood won the hearts of many women with his role in 2015’s The Longest Ride. Even Taylor Swift fell for him, casting the handsome hunk as her love interest in her “Wildest Dreams” video.

The 30-year-old son of Clint Eastwood has had his fair share of girlfriends, but he revealed the tragic death of one of his first loves left him so heartbroken that he still finds it challenging to date.

Opening up about the loss to GQ Australia in the cover story for its September/October issue, the Suicide Squad actor said the unnamed woman’s death was the last time he cried.

“I dated a girl a couple of years ago who died in a car accident,” he said. “I’ve lost friends before; I’ve lost some great friends. But, I had never lost someone I had been really intimate with, you know, like in that way, in a relationship.”

Eastwood called the cause of her death “f—– up.”

“It was a fender bender, and there was a recall on airbags,” he explained. “Her airbag exploded. It shot a projectile through her body. It split her spine.”

He confessed he never called the woman’s father to send his condolences. “I still haven’t found the right words.”

The loss still sits with him to this day. “I think that really affected me in a way that… I don’t know. Maybe it’s made it harder for me to date,” Eastwood said.

Elsewhere in the profile, writer Adam Baidawi grilled Eastwood on his dating life, writing “Scott Eastwood loves plenty of girls.”

While he’s been linked in the past to Jana Kramer, Brittany Brousseau, and Nina Dobrev, he is currently single.

The Fast 8 star said his time tending bar as an up-and-coming actor was the ultimate way to meet women.

“That was probably the wildest time,” he admitted. “It still beats out being in movies or whatever. It still beats out all that, a thousand times.”

He also shed light on why he has yet to settle down. “It’s easy to fall in love when you’re young, right?” he said. “And then you start to realize those feelings of love and stuff, passion, love, lust, sometimes they come very quickly, but they can also leave quickly.”

But while he may be playing the field in his dating life right now, Eastwood lives by many of the tough-guy values instilled in him in a young age by his father – who began an affair with Scott’s mother, Jacelyn Reeves, when she was a flight attendant.

He talked about how Clint would refuse to loan him money for a car and once punched him square in the face for leaving his then-14-year-old sister alone at a party.

“It was very old-school, very old-school of him,” Eastwood says. “He wasn’t afraid.”

That mentality has trickled down to Eastwood on set – much to the chagrin of his fellow costars who might be used to acting out.

“I just worked with an actor, a younger actor,” he detailed. “There were a few times I snapped on him. I said, ‘Get your a– over here! This is a job!’ And I could hear myself, after I said it, I could hear my father inside of me saying it, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m turning into my father.’ ”