Scott Eastwood Says Dad Clint 'Doesn’t Like Birthdays' But Son Will 'Sneak a Cake in' for Upcoming 90th

Clint Eastwood might not be fond of celebrating his birthday, but his kids think differently.

The director's son, Scott, 34, revealed their family's plans to celebrate Clint's upcoming 90th birthday on Sunday in an interview with Access Hollywood.

"We’re going to do just a family thing," Scott said. "Very calm, very mellow. He doesn’t like birthdays. He’s just sort of like, 'I don't want to do birthdays.' "

Instead, the family will likely "have a nice lunch" to celebrate the film icon.

Scott added, "We’ll sneak a cake in there, definitely. He probably won’t like it, but we’ll put one in."

In December, Clint admitted he doesn’t “think about” aging while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I sometimes think, when I was a little kid and I used to hang out with my grandfather who was in his 90s, and I thought, ‘Jesus, who the h— would want to live this long,” the actor and director said with a laugh.

DeGeneres replied, “Turns out you do.”

The Gran Torino star has eight children from different relationships. His oldest is daughter Laurie, 66, followed by another daughter Kimber, 55, whom the star shares with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis.

Clint and his first wife, Maggie Johnson, had two children: son Kyle, 52, and daughter Alison, 48. Son Scott and daughter Kathryn, 32, were born from the director’s relationship with Jaclyn Reeves.