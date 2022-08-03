'Heartbroken' Directors Speak Out After 'Practically Finished' 'Scoob!' Sequel Is Scrapped by Studio

The writer/producer behind the almost-completed Scoob! sequel that was canceled by Warner Bros., the family film's studio, is expressing disappointment over the decision.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the release of two movies that were in development and nearly complete: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, a sequel to the 2020 animated Scooby-Doo film.

Tony Cervone, who directed the first film and was a writer and producer on the newly axed follow-up, confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that he is "heartbroken."

"Yes I am afraid this is true," wrote Cervone. "The movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken."

Holiday Haunt co-directors Bill Haller and Michael Kurinsky also spoke out Tuesday. "Thank you to all the Scooby Doo fans out there. It means everything to me. Let's get the word out! #SaveScoobHolidayHaunt #ScoobyDoo #Scoob," tweeted Kurinsky.

Haller tweeted, "Despite happenings at WB, Im gonna brag about Scoob Holiday Haunt. I approved the last shot of animation last week & I can't wait for all the fans to see the amazing performances from this passion project which I know will make you very happy. #SaveScoobHolidayHaunt #Scoobydoo."



Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, who was set to play young Shaggy in the movie, also tweeted his reaction to the cancelation. The 14-year-old actor wrote, "I'm very sorry to share this sad news. I LOVED working on this, and just did another session as Young Shaggy last week and the film looked just about complete."

"It was such a joy and so many people worked so hard," he added.

The Batgirl movie, meanwhile, completed principal photography and starred Leslie Grace in the lead role, plus Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

In a statement to The Wrap, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."