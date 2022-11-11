Sissy Spacek's Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing 'Rough' with Mom's Oscar Growing Up

Schuyler Fisk and mom Sissy Spacek's tight bond was put to good use on their new movie, in which they play a devoted mother-daughter duo.

"We definitely know how to press each other's buttons, so that was an asset. We could go there, but it was okay," Fisk, 40, tells PEOPLE of working with Spacek, 72, in Sam & Kate. "We have a lot of trust in our relationship. There was an ease to it because I felt like we could try anything and there was no judgment, which was really nice."

Fisk admits she hasn't seen all of Mom's movies — "I've seen a good number of them!" — but counts herself Spacek's biggest fan: "I'm so proud of her. I just think she's so amazing. She's smart and driven and talented, and she's really committed to doing good work."

The singer/actress explains that growing up the daughter of a movie star never seemed "weird." But she's "grateful" (now) to have been raised outside the Los Angeles limits under a "normal-ish" childhood with Spacek, dad Jack Fisk and sister Madison, 34.

From left: Schuyler Fisk, Jack Fisk, Madison Fisk and Sissy Spacek at the Oscars in February 2016. Jeff Vespa/WireImage

"When I was younger I hated that," she says of her upbringing removed from Hollywood. "I wanted to be in the mix of everything, and I told them. They love to make fun of me now that when I was 6 I told them they were ruining my career because we weren't living in Los Angeles."

"I mean, yes, we would go off to film sets with my parents, but I also played sports and rode horses and was really involved in my community and I'm just grateful [for that]," she says.

One notably unordinary perk of her childhood? Playtime sometimes included an Academy Award statuette. (Spacek, who's been nominated six times, won Best Actress back in 1981 for Coal Miner's Daughter.)

"Oh yeah. It was in her closet. That thing is heavy. Really heavy. I can't believe how rough, looking back, that I would play with it. But yeah, it's still standing," Fisk says with a laugh.

Schuyler Fisk in Sam & Kate (2022). Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

Fisk, whose new album We Could Be Alright is now available along with her Sam & Kate song "Life After," says her parents were on board with her entertainment industry career ambitions, which always seemed ingrained in her.

"There wasn't really a moment where I'm like, 'I want to be an actor and musician.' It just was obvious, I guess. I threw myself into it," she says. "There was a moment when I decided to graduate high school a year early and asked them, 'I'm going to move to L.A., okay?' And I was 17. They shockingly were very supportive. I think back now, I'm like, 'What were you thinking?' I was so young! But I really did have a plan and I went out there and I wasn't too crazy, really going after my dreams. I'm lucky they've supported my art."

Schuyler Fisk and Sissy Spacek in 2018. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

To this day, Fisk says she's always open to fielding advice from her parents.

"I'm all about the advice. I respect my parents and their commitment to their art and I take all the advice — I love it," she says. "I look up to them and I admire them and I respect their careers and their choices and their dedication and work ethic. Any advice they can give, I'm happy."

Besides career insight, they also taught her kindness is key: "That's just the way they live. My parents are great people. I think the best advice they've given me is just leading by example and the way they choose to put their family first."

In Sam & Kate, Fisk plays Kate, a small-town bookstore owner who strikes up a connection with Sam, an aspiring artist taking care of his ailing dad Bill — who finds his own potential romance with Kate's mom Tina (Spacek). Adding to the family affair of it all, Bill and Sam are played by real-life father-son pair Dustin Hoffman and Jake Hoffman.

Co-starring with Spacek and sharing a new movie together is an experience unlike any other for Fisk. "We have a deep love in our own relationship, and [our characters] Kate and Tina have that in the fiber of their relationship. We didn't have to act that part," she says.

Sam & Kate, written and directed by Darren Le Gallo, is in select theaters now and available on demand and digital Nov. 18.