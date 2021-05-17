Caitlin Hale recently shared a post thanking boyfriend Angelo Massagli — who played her character Marta's classmate in School of Rock — for helping her during her recovery from endometriosis surgery

Love Rocks! School of Rock Child Costars Go Viral 18 Years Later for Being a Real-Life Couple

Love got no reason, love got no rhyme!

According to their Instagram feeds, the two have seemingly been together for at least three years, although they were also pictured back in fall 2015 in a post on Massagli's Instagram account alongside several other of their former cast members at a preview of Broadway's School of Rock production.

Hale's most recent post, from March, featured a photo and video of herself and Massagli at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, which she shared in honor of Endometriosis Awareness Month.

"It's been 4 weeks since my second laparoscopic endometriosis excision surgery," she wrote, thanking her medical team and nothing that she "couldn't have done it without @angelo_massagli waiting on me hand and foot during my two weeks of bed rest!"

Angelo Massagli; Caitlin Hale Angelo Massagli (L) and Caitlin Hale in <em<School of Rock | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo; Andrew Schwartz/Paramount

Massagli's most recent Instagram photo, from April, showed himself and Hale posing together on a boat, with the Jersey City, New Jersey, skyline in the background.

In August 2019, he captioned a photo of the couple, "Who would've thought a law degree would be the second best thing I left MIA with. On to NYC 🗽."

The two have largely moved on from acting — Hale works as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist and Massagli graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 2019, according to their Instagram bios. However, Hale's IMDb page lists two 2021 projects on the docket, titled Max & Wrigley and Grimmerson Manor.

Massagli hasn't acted professionally since 2009, but is also known for his roles in Stuart Little 2 and as Bobby Baccalieri Jr. on The Sopranos.

Hale has kept in touch with Black, 51, since starring with him in School of Rock, posting a fun selfie in 2014 of the two getting a mani/pedi together.

In November 2018, Black reunited with Kevin Clark — the child actor who played the drummer in School of Rock — at a Chicago tour stop, hanging out with Clark and Black's Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass backstage.

"Kinda a must here, but it's not every day you get to see Jack Black wearing your t shirt," the band later posted on Instagram after the show.