School of Rock Cast Say They're 'Stunned and Saddened' by Costar Kevin Clark's Death at 32

Miranda Cosgrove — who played Summer, the band's manager, in the 2003 comedy about a substitute teacher (Jack Black) at a posh private school who turns his music class students into a rock band — shared a trio of throwback photos of the cast to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she was "stunned and saddened" by Clark's death.

"The world lost an amazing soul," wrote Cosgrove, 28. "I'll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I'll never forget all the memories. You'll always be missed Kevin."

In her own post, Maryam Hassan, who portrayed powerhouse lead singer Tomika, said in part that she has "sooo many memories" with Clark "on set and off set that I will cherish and hold on to forever (including my first Valentine's Day card 😂💕)."

"What a fun, genuine, and beautiful spirit you are. I say 'are' because you will still be here with Us. Always ❤️," she also said, concluding her heartfelt caption with a nod to Clark's character Freddy's nickname: "I miss you so deeply. I love you so deeply. Fly high, Spaz ❤️."

Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie in the movie, penned a beautiful note about just having spoken to Clark the previous day and revealing that they were "absolutely heartbroken" over the loss of their "first friend on set."

"He was always supportive of me and my endeavors," said Reyes, 28, in part. "His family would often come to my comedy shows and plays, and every time [Black's real-life band] tenacious D was in town, we would go together. we would sometimes run into each other randomly in chicago and he always gave me the biggest, warmest hugs."

"I'm so sorry to his beautiful mom allison, his siblings nicole and cary, and to everyone who experienced his friendship and loving heart. i miss him so much," they added.

Brian Falduto (who played band stylist Billy) said he and his fellow castmates "lost a member of the family" with Clark's death, noting that "so much of [the] impact" of the movie "has to do with the once-in-a-lifetime combination of people that was part of that experience."

"Those same people remain very much a part of my life to this day," Falduto went on. "We will miss you, Kevin. Thank you for finally forgiving me (in 2016) for making you wear spandex & heels. So, so much love to you, you wickedly talented & wonderfully kind man. 💔 #RIP"

Clark, who played drummer Freddy in School of Rock, died early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was 32.

Chicago police did not release Clark's identity, but told PEOPLE that the cyclist sustained trauma throughout the body and was listed in critical condition before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

While the Cook County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, the driver of the car has been identified as a 20-year-old female, who was issued unspecified citations, police said.

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," Black, 51, wrote in tribute of his costar, posting a photo collage featuring a shot from School of Rock and the pair's offscreen reunion years after the movie's release.