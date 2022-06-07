See Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron in Magical First Teaser for The School for Good & Evil

It's time to pick a side.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for its upcoming fantasy film The School for Good & Evil, out this fall.

Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, the movie stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kit Young and Jamie Flatters. It's directed by Paul Feig, who previously directed A Simple Favor, the 2016 Ghostbusters, and Bridesmaids.

Theron's Lady Lesso says in the teaser, "Did you ever wonder where every great fairy tale begins? Where the good become heroes and the evil become villains? Welcome. We have been expecting you."

The "glamorous and acid-tongued" Lady Lesso runs the School for Evil, while Washington's "sunny and kind" Professor Dovey is head of the School for Good, according to a synopsis. When best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie) are taken to the school, the former is enrolled in the evil curriculum while the latter ends up with the good kids.

The synopsis adds, "As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook and the dashing son of King Arthur (Flatters) wasn't hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairy tale first."

In an Instagram post, Theron, 46, said she is "so pumped to share the very first look of this magical film I had such a blast being apart [sic] of."

Author Chainani appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October, sharing what it was like seeing his books come to life on set of the upcoming film.

"I almost had a heart attack, I think. I was in quarantine before I went onto set, so you're alone in a room for multiple days visualizing it like, 'Be cool, be cool.' And as soon as you get on set, not cool," said Chainani, adding that "visionary" director Feig "doesn't like green screen and pixels and just everything being computer-generated, so he built the entire freaking School for Good and Evil."