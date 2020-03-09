Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Reckons with Her Dark Past in Final Trailer for Solo Marvel Movie

As she declares late in the new action-packed trailer, Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow is done running.

Johansson gets her first solo film as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, the latest Marvel movie out May 1. And the newest and final trailer for the film shows she’s ready to reckon with her mysterious and painful past — starting with Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova.

“I tell people my sister moved out West. You’re a science teacher. Your husband, he renovates houses. You’re thinking about moving but you’re gonna wait until the interest rates go down,” Pugh’s Yelena starts off in the trailer.

“That’s not my story,” Natasha replies through a smile.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Wants You to Join Her at the Black Widow Premiere: ‘This Is Real’

The two are seen in various fight scenes throughout the trailer as they return to save the rest of the women imprisoned in the “Red Room,” where they were both tortured and trained as spies.

“We have to go back to where it all started so they never do that to anyone again,” Natasha says, as the two team up with Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

“At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are. I made my choice — I’m done running,” she says.

Pugh sat down for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series late last year where she briefly talked about how surprisingly emotional the action movie is. Though Johansson’s Black Widow character met her end in Avengers: Endgame, the movie will focus on the Russian spy’s past and how she came to be one of earth’s mightiest heroes.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” she told Beanie Feldstein, who starred in Booksmart this year.

“And I know lots of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending [in Endgame], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films,” Pugh, 23, added of Johansson. “For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1.