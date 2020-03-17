Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Delayed by Disney as Coronavirus Causes Movie Theaters to Close

Image zoom Black Widow Marvel

Scarlett Johansson will have to wait a little longer to see her first Marvel solo outing make its way to the big screen.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has decided to postpone to the release of its latest Marvel adventure Black Widow. The film was scheduled to open on May 1. A new release date has yet to be announced by the studio, according to Variety.

The move follows Disney’s decision to delay the releases of Mulan, The New Mutants and the horror film Antlers.

Black Widow‘s postponement comes in the wake of both Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters announcing the shutting down of its chain of theaters after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended new guidelines that limit social gatherings to less than 10 people.

The closures come after studios have delayed the openings of several of its biggest titles. Highly anticipated movies like the James Bond film No Time to Die, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II and the latest Fast and Furious sequel F9 will now be coming out at later dates.

Coronavirus fears are growing in the U.S. as the number of cases continue to rise, with over 5,200 cases and at least 92 deaths as of March 17.

The majority of U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York, and all three have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding. President Donald Trump also declared a state of emergency across the country.