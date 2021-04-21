Scarlett Johansson Went for 'Intentional Intimacy' in Planning Her Pandemic Wedding to Colin Jost

Johansson acknowledges that it was "such a delicate time" to PEOPLE about planning her October wedding to Jost during the COVID-19 pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about the "challenging" feat of pulling off her October wedding to Colin Jost during a pandemic.

"I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional," the actress tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, while promoting her partnership with HumanCo and its brand of organic frozen pizza bites, Snow Days. "We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things."

The Black Widow star acknowledges that it was "such a delicate time," as they took full COVID-19 precautions into account for the event. "And there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe, following all the COVID protocol," she adds.

Johansson and Jost, 38, held the intimate gathering at her home in Palisades, N.Y. "They only planned the wedding for a few weeks. Just close friends and family attended," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The groom recently admitted that he doesn't "have taste in things," telling Entertainment Tonight that he took a backseat role in the wedding planning.

"I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, 'This is what I want,'" he said. "I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding. There's a lot of details to it that I just didn't even consider."

But even with all the wedding planning and COVID precautions, it was worth it to celebrate the moment with their loved ones. "We were just so happy to be able to celebrate with our family," Johansson says.

"Some people we hadn't been able to really see so much over this past year," she adds. "So that was really special ... We felt really fortunate that we were able to do it."

Making their big day even more special, they let Meals on Wheels America announce the news of their union on social media, while requesting fans donate to the nonprofit. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," the post read in part.

The couple got engaged in May 2019, two years after they began dating. Johansson debuted her 11-carat engagement ring at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

"He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised," she said, recounting the proposal to Ellen DeGeneres in October. "Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still a beautiful moment."

The wedding marks Jost's first marriage and Johanssen's third. She was previously wed to Ryan Reynolds, 44, from 2008 to 2011. She was also married to Romain Dauriac, 39, from 2014 to 2017, and they co-parent 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy.

Johansson cited Rose as her reason for recently investing in HumanCo and becoming creative director of Snow Days. "I know what it is to look for both of those things, convenience and the nutrition," she tells PEOPLE of the thoughtful venture.