Scarlett Johansson Joins Al Roker for the Weather Report on 'Today' Again — Watch

Scarlett Johansson is a woman of many talents!

While promoting her new skincare line on the Today show on Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actress, 38, showed off her weather reporting skills, joining the NBC morning show's longtime weatherman Al Roker for a nationwide update at the infamous "weather wall."

It was the third time Johansson tried her hand at doing the weather with Roker, after previous attempts in 2022 and 2012 — though the first time she's been in-studio.

"This is a tradition now," Roker, 68, said, introducing an eager Johansson.

The Black Widow actress didn't waste time jumping in, though her encouragement seemed to cover for her actual meteorology knowledge. "Alright you guys, here's the weather. You got this map here, there's a little bit of blue, a little bit of pink," she said, getting lots of laughs from the studio.

After Roker pointed out that there will be snow in the Rockies, Johansson said, "Who wants all that? When is spring coming?"

"Oh my goodness, the 20s!" she said after seeing that the midwest was going to be very cold on Thursday. "This is Netflix and chill weather!"

Roker then pointed out the high temperatures in Texas. Ater seeing that temperatures would be in the 90s, Johansson immediately replied, "Oh, that's hot! That is too hot!"

The weather duo got the giggles when Johansson pointed out that the east coast would have "milder highs." She asked, "What does that mean?"

"That means it's mild with high temperatures, nice and mild. It doesn't mean that you get high and it's mild," he said, as both started cracking up laughing. "Different forecast."

"No comment, no comment," Johansson said.

The report wrapped up with Roker high-fiving Johansson, telling her, "This has been fantastic."

"These people got so much information!" Johansson said, with a laugh.

Her previous attempts at the weather were equally funny. In 2012, Johansson also stepped in when Roker had laryngitis, ending the report with a jazz-hand pose and a kick. "It's a dream come true," she said at the time.

She came back a decade later in April 2022, tell Roker, "I'm an old pro."

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.