Scarlett Johansson Details Visit with Jeremy Renner: 'Didn't Know If I Was Ever Going to See Him Again'

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans recently visited Jeremy Renner as he recovers from his Jan. 1 snowplow accident

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 9, 2023 12:29 PM
Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Scarlett Johansson had an emotional reunion with her fellow Marvel star Jeremy Renner as he recovers from his serious snowplow accident.

The Black Widow actress revealed to Variety that she and Captain America alum Chris Evans recently visited Renner, who broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after being run over by his snowplow on Jan. 1.

Renner, 52, has shared updates in the months since as he undergoes physical therapy. He made his return to the red carpet last month with his family by his side.

Johansson, 38, recalled being "very upset" when she first heard the news of Renner's near-death accident in January.

About reuniting with him later, she said, "I was honestly so f---ing happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally."

Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner
Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in 2021. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

"He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot," she added.

Evans, 41, said of the visit, "No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring."

Eventually, as Renner recovered, Johansson told Variety that their Avengers costars group text (which also includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo) began to joke about Renner's heroics.

"On the Avengers text chain, we're like, 'Okay, you beat us all. That's it. You won.' That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable," she said.

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner
Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in 2015. MTV/MTV1415/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld, who co-starred with Renner in the Disney+ Hawkeye series, recently told Entertainment Tonight she gets "emotional" when discussing Renner's recovery.

"I'm so grateful that he's okay, and he has made a truly miraculous recovery," the actress, 26, said. "I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay, and he's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

