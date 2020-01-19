'Violently Ill' Scarlett Johansson Unable to Accept Film Festival Award with Costar Adam Driver

Scarlett Johansson was too sick to attend the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday evening.

The 35-year-old actress and her Marriage Story costar Adam Driver were honored together at the festival for the outstanding performers of the year award. SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling accepted the award and read a note to the audience on Johansson’s behalf, ET Canada and Noozhawk reported.

“I am so saddened that I can not be here with you this evening. An hour-and-a-half ago, I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar Hotel for the theater,” Durling said, reading Johansson’s statement. “I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor in person, and to not be here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least.”

Driver, 36, also delivered a speech to the audience.

“Acting to me is many things. It’s a craft. It’s a political act,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s a business, and it’s a service. I think acting is a service industry. I’m there in service of the director, the actors and the crew, and the story overall, which is more important. I very much believe in that. I believe in the potential effect of great collaboration.”

Johansson is expected to present at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she is nominated for best actress (Marriage Story), best supporting actress (Jojo Rabbit) and best ensemble (Jojo Rabbit).

Marriage Story, which dropped on Netflix in November, has earned rave reviews from critics. The film recently earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor and Best Actress nods for Driver and Johansson, respectively.

Johansson has also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jojo Rabbit

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, Johansson was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama, but the honor went to Renee Zellweger. Driver, meanwhile, lost in his category to Joaquin Phoenix.

Marriage Story is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Driver and Johansson as a couple negotiating custody of their son while going through a heartbreaking divorce. Laura Dern’s performance in the film has also earned rave reviews and a plethora of nominations and wins, including a Golden Globe.

Marriage Story is streaming on Netflix now.