Scarlett Johansson Says It's 'Useless' to Fight Back Against 'Deepfake' Porn That Uses Her Face

Scarlett Johansson is speaking out about the use of her famous face in numerous pornographic videos — and the fact that there’s nothing she can really do about it.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Johansson, 34, opened up about why everybody, not just celebrities, could find themselves starring in “deepfakes” — a type of explicit content where anonymous users can utilize easily-obtainable software to insert people’s faces onto the bodies of others, creating seemingly authentic-looking videos.

“Clearly this doesn’t affect me as much because people assume it’s not actually me in a porno, however demeaning it is,” she shared, explaining that it’s “a useless pursuit” to try and keep “deepfakes” off of the internet as there are few rules that govern the worldwide web.

“Every country has their own legalese regarding the right to your own image, so while you may be able to take down sites in the U.S. that are using your face, the same rules might not apply in Germany,” she said. “Even if you copyright pictures with your image that belong to you, the same copyright laws don’t apply overseas.

“I had sadly been down this road many, many times,” she added.

According to The Post, one video featuring Johansson’s face has been watched over 1.5 million times on a major porn site.

Johansson went on to explain that while many assume this is a problem that only affects celebrities, anybody could be targeted.

“The truth is, there is no difference between someone hacking my account or someone hacking the person standing behind me on line at the grocery store’s account. It just depends on whether or not someone has the desire to target you,” she remarked. “It’s just a matter of time before any one person is targeted.”

Continuing, the actress added that no matter what kind of online security people use, “nothing can stop someone from cutting and pasting my image or anyone else’s onto a different body and making it look as eerily realistic as desired.”

“The fact is that trying to protect yourself from the internet and its depravity is basically a lost cause, for the most part,” she added.

In 2011, a Florida man was arrested in a cell-phone hacking case that led to naked photos of Johansson ending up online.

The man was charged with 26 counts of computer hacking, aggravated identity theft and wiretapping. He was later sentenced to 10 years in prison