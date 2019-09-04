Scarlett Johansson Supports Elizabeth Warren for President: She's 'Thoughtful and Progressive'

Scarlett Johansson is already backing a presidential candidate: Elizabeth Warren.

The Marvel actress, 34, wasn’t afraid to share her opinion over who she would likely vote her in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Wednesday.

“Other Democrats have said to me, ‘Oh, it’s really early to back someone,'” Johansson said. “That kind of worries me because it doesn’t feel that early to me. I’m like, ‘Really?’ It’s disconcerting that there’s not a clear candidate at this time.”

Despite how other Democrats might think, Johansson is already backing Warren, 70, for the 2020 presidential election.

“She feels like someone who is thoughtful and progressive but realistic,” Johansson said. “It’s not like her campaign is making these crazy, outlandish promises that seem impossible to reach. There’s a strategy there.”

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson and Elizabeth Warren Stefanie Keenan/Getty ; Alex Wong/Getty

Warren announced she was joining the presidential race in December 2018. In April, Johansson revealed she would consider running for office herself one day.

“Maybe at some point in the future,” she told Variety. “I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t.”

RELATED: Eco-Friendly Couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Pick Up Litter on Their Beachside Stroll

As for now, the actress is busy filming her solo Black Widow film, which is set to hit theaters on May 2020. Johansson is also preparing to marry Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost after dating for two years and becoming engaged in May.

Of their relationship, Johansson gave the bare minimum — a reflection of how they’ve kept their lives low-key.

“I insist upon [maintaining our privacy],” she said. “You have to carve out that life for yourself. I don’t engage in social media. I’m a very private person.”