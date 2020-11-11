Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently tied the knot after getting in engaged in May 2019

Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Wedding Band for the First Time After Marrying Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson debuted her new wedding bling while stepping out in New York City on Monday.

The Black Widow star, 35, was photographed while taking a casual walk through New York’s Soho neighborhood, giving a glimpse of her new gold wedding band while scrolling through her phone.

Last month, Johansson walked down the aisle with now-husband Colin Jost after getting in engaged in May 2019, following two years of dating. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, first announced by the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America.

Image zoom Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read.

Johansson and Jost have long supported Meals on Wheels, an organization that fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the country.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple "only planned the wedding for a few weeks" before the nuptials.

"They wanted a quiet, private ceremony with their close friends and family, and they pulled it off," another insider said.

Image zoom Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Jost also debuted his wedding ring earlier this month during an episode of Saturday Night Live. The Weekend Update co-host, 38, flashed his ring during the show as Michael Che joked about how "great" they are both doing.

"You just married Scarlett Johansson. And I just bought an electric bike, we're both doing equally great," Che said.

Jost proposed with an 11-carat engagement ring, which Johansson first showed in July of 2019 while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her Black Widow prequel film.

The two-time Oscar nominee later spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the proposal, telling the TV host that Jost “killed it” with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising — he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she joked, referring to Jost’s job as Weekend Update host on SNL. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”