Scarlett Johansson Settles with Disney in Black Widow Dispute

The actress sued Disney in July over an alleged breach of contract for releasing Black Widow on Disney+ in conjunction with its theatrical release

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have found common ground in the actress' Black Widow lawsuit.

Two months after filing a lawsuit against Disney over her compensation for Marvel's Black Widow, Johansson and the entertainment company have "resolved" their differences.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

"I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow," Alan Bergman, the Chairman of Disney Studios Content, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's Tower of Terror," Bergman added.

Johansson sued Disney in July, accusing the company of breaching her contract when it released this summer's blockbuster Black Widow on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time that it was released in movie theaters.

The Marvel star claimed that her Black Widow contract was for a guaranteed exclusive movie theater release, with the bulk of her salary depending on the film's box office performance. She argued that because it was released on Disney+ at the same time, the box office numbers were smaller than they would have been otherwise, thus impacting her compensation.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Black Widow': See the Trailer for Scarlett Johansson's First Standalone Marvel Movie

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Black Widow, which came out on July 9, earned more than $378 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie marked Johansson's first standalone Avengers film after 10 years starring in the franchise, starting with Iron Man 2.

Like several streaming services, Disney has opted to release some of its content on Disney+ during the COVID-19 pandemic so that viewers can watch new releases at home, rather than in a movie theater.

In response to Johansson's lawsuit, a Disney spokesperson said that there was "no merit whatsoever to this filing," and argued that the actress actually had potential to earn even more because of the Disney+ release.

"The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the spokesperson said. "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

In the ensuing weeks, the lawsuit garnered a glut of media attention, and Johansson's representatives and Disney released conflicting statements. The actress has also received mixed reactions from her Marvel costars.

Disney filed a motion to move the lawsuit to binding arbitration, a confidential process "where disputing parties agree that one or several individuals can make a decision about the dispute after receiving evidence and hearing arguments," in August.