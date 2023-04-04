Scarlett Johansson Says She's 'Too Fragile' to Be on Social Media: 'I Have Enough Anxiety'

"My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower," the actress admitted

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 4, 2023 12:07 PM
Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about social media.

The Black Widow actress, 38, discussed her absence from several social media platforms on the latest episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, attributing it mainly to her fragility.

"I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media," Johansson said. "My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety."

She admitted that she experimented with the idea of joining Instagram, and was even on the app "once for three days," but then deleted it after she got too immersed while looking at someone else's posts.

"When I started realizing that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine — I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank — I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time," she said. "I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways."

"I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person's life," she added. "I can't do this. I'm too fragile, I have so much anxiety about other things."

However, the two-time Academy Award nominee admitted that she does dabble with some social media, particularly TikTok, for her skincare brand The Outset, adding that she likes to make content like videos where she reads out customer reviews.

"[TikTok is] definitely fun," Johansson said. "Every time I see it in our office, I then become like a three-year-old with her mom's phone where I get completely absorbed into it."

"So, that's how I know I can't have it," she joked.

The actress previously opened up in December on the Table for Two podcast about how she shifted her career "trajectory" to not get pigeonholed as "a bombshell-type of actor."

"I kind of became like an ingénue, sort of, and I just think that's part of — young girls like that are really objectified, and that's just a fact," the actress said. "I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring and by that point, I was 18, 19, and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality."

"I think it was because of that trajectory I had been sort of launched towards — I really got stuck," she said.

"It would be easy to sit across from someone in that situation and go, 'This is working, why change it?' " the actress said of changing the course of her career. "But for that kind of bombshell, you know, that burns bright and quick and then it's done and you don't have opportunity beyond that."

