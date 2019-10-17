Scarlett Johansson Says She Was 'Surprised' by Colin Jost's Proposal: 'He Killed It'

Looks like Colin Jost has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Scarlett Johansson and the Saturday Night Live funnyman recently got engaged, and the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job as Weekend Update host. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still beautiful moment.”

Johannson, 34, and Jost, 37, became engaged in May after two years of dating. The Avengers: Endgame star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

“It was very personal. It was a special moment,” Johansson added of the proposal. “I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”

Shortly after getting engaged, Jost performed a stand-up routine at a charity event where he admitting that he used to be scared of marriage.

“I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it … What could go wrong?’” he joked.

Jost continued, “Then you talk to someone who’s been married for five years, and they’re like, ‘Don’t rush into it … you have your whole life ahead of you. Don’t have kids. They’re the worst.’”

In May of this year, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had bonded over a similar sense of humor — particularly their shared love of sarcasm.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the insider said of Johansson and Jost. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”