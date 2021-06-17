Scarlett Johansson Says Her Black Widow Character Was 'So Sexualized' in Marvel Debut

"[She is] really talked about like she's a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of ass, really," the actress said

Scarlett Johansson is reflecting on Natasha Romanoff's journey years after her Marvel character first appeared onscreen.

Speaking with Collider for a recent interview ahead of the release of the standalone Black Widow film, the 36-year-old actress spoke out about the sexualization of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, the film in which her character makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

"While [the film] was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know?" Johansson said. "[She is] really talked about like she's a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever - like a piece of ass, really."

"Maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment. You know what I mean?" she added. "Because my thinking was different … My own self-worth was probably measured against that type of comment [but], like a lot of young women, you come into your own and you understand your own self-worth."

Johansson also said that her perspective on how her character is perceived has changed over the years, as she feels Black Widow is now part of a larger "shift."

"It's changing now. Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message," she told Collider. "But it's been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it's pretty cool."

"It definitely has changed and I think part of that change ... is actually from me too," Johansson continued. "I'm a mom and my life is different." The actress shares daughter Rose Dorothy, 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

"Obviously, 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself," she added. "As a woman, I'm in a different place in my life, you know? ... I'm more accepting of myself, I think."

In fact, Johansson feels that now is the perfect time for Black Widow to premiere, its release to theaters delayed from last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This movie would have been so different if we'd made it 10 years ago. It was a different time. I think we can all agree on that," she said. "A lot of people ask me why we didn't do it before now, but in some ways - I'm sure there's a lot of reasons for that - in some ways I'm actually very thankful that it's happening now because we can actually make a movie that's about real stuff and audiences want that."

Black Widow takes place following the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War and finds Johansson's character coming to terms with her complex past. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour are also set to star.