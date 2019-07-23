Scarlett Johansson Was 'Overwhelmingly Sad' About Black Widow’s 'Brutal' Avengers: Endgame Fate

Scarlett Johansson took Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame just as hard as her fans.

Though the actress is set to reprise her popular character in next year’s newly announced standalone movie, Johansson told Yahoo! during the San Diego Comic-Con that filming her death scene hit hard. Black Widow meets her end in the Marvel epic when she teams up with Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye one last time to collect the soul stone, sacrificing herself for the rest of the Avengers.

But despite knowing she would get to play the character again, it still hurt to put an end to her storyline.

“I thought it would make it easier, and then when I was standing there with Renner on the edge of the cliff, it wasn’t easy at all,” Johansson told Yahoo!. “It was really, really sad. I just felt overwhelmingly sad about it. It just felt like a big loss. So no, it didn’t make it any easier. I’m pretty sentimental, so I’d go, ‘Guys, this is it!’ And they’re like, ‘You’re getting your own film, it’s fine.’ But I was like, ‘It’s not the same.'”

Image zoom Avengers: Endgame Marvel Entertainment

“It’s brutal. It’s brutal and sad, and it’s bittersweet,” Johansson added of watching the death scene.

Black Widow, the character’s first standalone movie, is set to hit theaters in May 2020 and will go back in time to show Natasha Romanoff’s beginnings before joining the Avengers. Joining the actress will be costars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz.

“I don’t think I could have played this version of Natasha 10 years ago. I get to play her as a fully realized woman. I’m looking to wipe out some of the red from my ledger,” Johansson said at the Marvel Comic-Con panel.