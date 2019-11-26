Scarlett Johansson Admits She 'Romanticized' Marriage During Ryan Reynolds Relationship

Scarlett Johansson has learned from her past loves.

The Marriage Story actress, 35, opened up about her first marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds and the lessons she learned from the experience in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“The first time I got married I was 23 years old,” Johansson said without naming Reynolds, 43. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

Johansson married Reynolds in 2008, and the two divorced in 2011.

“It’s a different part of my life now,” she said of that time period. “I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before.”

The Avengers: Endgame actress married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014. The two divorced in 2017 and share one daughter, Rose, 5.

Now, the actress has found love again with Saturday Night Live actor Colin Jost. The couple became engaged in May after two years of dating.

“The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea,” Johansson told Vanity Fair. “I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea.”

In October, Johansson said Jost, 37, “killed it” when he proposed with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she said, referring to his job as Weekend Update co-host. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic.”

She continued, “But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still [a] beautiful moment.”

“It was very personal. It was a special moment,” Johansson added of the proposal. “I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”