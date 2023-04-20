Scarlett Johansson Reveals the 'Fundamental' Secret to Success of Her Marriage to Colin Jost

The Marriage Story actress discussed what quality she found in the SNL writer on Tuesday's episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast

Published on April 20, 2023 10:45 AM
Scarlett Johansson wearing Versace and husband/comedian Colin Jost arrive at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson is revealing her real-life marriage story — and why it works!

The Black Widow star, 38, joined Gwyneth Paltrow on Tuesday's episode of the latter's Goop podcast to talk skincare and what she's learned from being with someone like her husband Colin Jost.

"I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," Johansson admitted to Paltrow, 50, in the Polestar-sponsored interview. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.' "

"And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway," she said.

"I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me," added Johansson, who married Jost, 40, in October 2020.

Colin Jost (L) and Scarlett Johansson attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

The Outset skincare founder shares daughter 8-year-old daughter Rose with ex Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, 20 months, with Jost, who is a writer and actor on Saturday Night Live.

Married twice before (her first was Ryan Reynolds), she said with Jost, she "was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental] things were and be okay with it, you know? That was a life lesson."

"I'm so happy for you," shared Paltrow, who found love again in her second marriage with Brad Falchuk after she and Chris Martin divorced.

Paltrow and Martin, 46, share two children — daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 17 — while Falchuk, 52, is dad to a teenage son and daughter, as well.

Earlier in the interview, the Iron Man 2 costars struggled to remember when they officially first met, and compared stories on their much earlier days coming up in the sometimes "relentless" business.

"But of course it's always that fear, I think, as an actor, where you think, 'Oh, I'm not gonna work after this,' " Johansson shared.

"Doesn't everybody feel that every time anyway?" Paltrow related. "It's just like, you never know what's coming!"

Complimenting Johansson's overall career and sharing how she read that Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Paltrow said, "That's f---ing cool! That's baller. I love that!"

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Staying humble after the compliment, the Marriage Story actress went on to discuss why she doesn't do Instagram: "I just feel that it's fundamentally not me."

"I have to protect myself," she added. "I'm too sensitive."

"It's another reason why I worship you," Paltrow said.

Johannsson expanded on her social-media stance — and fragility — during a guest spot on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast earlier this month.

"I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media," Johansson said. "My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety."

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Scarlett Johansson. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

She admitted that she experimented with the idea of joining Instagram and was even on the app "once for three days," but deleted it after she got too immersed while looking at someone's posts.

"When I started realizing that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine — I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank — I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time," she said. "I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways."

"I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person's life," she added. "I can't do this. I'm too fragile; I have so much anxiety about other things."

Luckily, with Jost, marriage doesn't seem to be one of those things. In addition to what she shared with Paltrow, she told Drew Barrymore last March of her supportive and "sweet" husband, "Just feeling seen by somebody else ... Just to be seen is what it's all about."

