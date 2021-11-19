Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Makes Colin Jost Laugh: 'He's a Sucker for a Creepy, Weird Voice'

The actress was honored as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award Thursday night in Beverly Hills

It doesn't take much for Scarlett Johansson to make her husband laugh.

While walking the red carpet at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Thursday, the 36-year-old actress revealed to PEOPLE her trick for keeping husband Colin Jost in funny spirits.

When asked about the one thing she can always depend on to make the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live star crack up, Johansson said, "Oh my God. I'm sure I have all kinds of weird voices that I probably do. He's a sucker for a creepy, weird voice, or a strange, far away stare or smile."

The occasion marked the first time the Black Widow star and Jost have walked the red carpet together in two years.

The couple left son Cosmo home for the night, where Johansson accepted the American Cinematheque Award at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The honor is presented to an artist who has made significant contributions to the film industry.

Being honored with the lifetime achievement award at such a young age left Johansson surprised.

She told PEOPLE, "I think I texted my publicist and said, 'Wait, do they know how old I am? Or is it over? Do I get more chances?'"

The couple welcomed their first child together in August. Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, 7.

Johansson and Jost tied the knot together in October of 2020 after getting engaged in May of 2019 and dating for two years.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Johansson also opened up about her career and the highs and lows that came along with all her success.

"It's had its ups and downs," she told PEOPLE on the carpet. "There's definitely been times where I wasn't working on the stuff I really wanted to be working on, and times like I felt I was being pigeonholed in one way or another, and trying to figure out kind of how to get out of that stuck place."

She continued, "And it's so such an overused thing, but I just kept coming to my work and trying to become a better actor and focusing on just collaborating with people, artists, and creatives that I've admired. And that's never done me wrong. It's always led me the right way. So that's what I continue to do."

During the event Johansson's good friend, Australian actress Abbie Cornish, praised her work as a performer.

"What is also amazing is the fact that she's being honored for so much at such a young age, at 36," she told PEOPLE. "It's quite astounding. It's such an incredible body of work there. It's really, really impressive."

Other notables who attended the event included Jeremy Renner, Jon Favreau, president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, Thomasin McKenzie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Andy Richter, Johansson's twin brother Hunter Johansson and David Linde, CEO of Participant and recipient of the Power of Cinema Award.