The reports come 23 years after the release of 1997's Tower of Terror, starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst

Scarlett Johansson to Produce New Film Based on Disney's Tower of Terror Ride (Reports)

Scarlett Johansson appears to be crossing over into The Twilight Zone!

The 36-year-old Black Widow actress is set to take on producing duties for a new film based on the Disney Parks attraction The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, according to Collider and Deadline.

While plot and cast details have yet to be revealed, Josh Cooley, who directed Toy Story 4, is on board to write the screenplay, per the outlets. Johansson will team up with Jonathan Lia to produce, under her These Pictures company.

First introduced in 1994, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is a drop-in-the-dark ride based on the classic television series of the same name.

Host Rod Serling narrates the experience, in which guests weave through a queue inside the fictional Hollywood Tower Hotel before boarding an elevator that "travels directly to ... The Twilight Zone."

tower of terror movie Kirsten Dunst and Steve Guttenberg in Tower of Terror (1997) | Credit: ABC/ Everett Collection

The newly announced film comes 23 years after the release of Tower of Terror, a made-for-TV movie based on the ride starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst.

Guttenberg, now 62, starred as Buzzy Crocker, an L.A. supermarket tabloid writer investigating the mysterious, long-ago disappearance of five guests from the Hollywood Tower Hotel. On Halloween night in 1939, all were riding the elevator to the top floor when a malefactor's evil curse zapped them into the spirit world.

They were doomed to haunt the long-since-condemned hotel for all eternity until Buzzy - aided by his perky teenage niece Anna (Dunst, now 39) - work to reverse the curse.

The Tower of Terror attraction itself first opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, before appearing years later at Disney California Adventure, Tokyo DisneySea and Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. It has since closed in California, being replaced with Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! in 2017.

Disney also has a new Haunted Mansion movie in the works as of last August, after first releasing a film based on the ride almost two decades ago.

The original movie was led by Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers, a man who takes his family to the Louisiana Bayou to sell a manor only to find it to be haunted and inhabited by ghosts.