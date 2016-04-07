"You've gotta cut it off," Scarlett Johansson tells Cosmopolitan of ending a bad relationship. "Otherwise, it will keep coming back, suck your blood"

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Hitting 'Rock Bottom' During a Bad Past Relationship: 'You Have to Get to Your Breaking Point'

Scarlett Johansson may be happily married now, but she was once just fighting for her sanity in an unhealthy relationship.

The Captain America: Civil War star tells Cosmopolitan in the magazine’s May cover story that she reached “rock bottom” trying to make things work with a man.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Long, long ago, I had someone in my life who was forever unavailable … but, like, so attractively unavailable,” Johansson explained. “You have to get to your breaking point.”

Johansson, 31, has since wed Romain Dauriac, a French art collector. They tied the knot in October 2014 and share a daughter, Rose Dorothy, 19 months.

Previously, she had been married to Ryan Reynolds, from 2008 until 2010.

“Rock bottom is the moment when you’re like, ‘I’ve lost myself. Why am I standing outside this bar at 1:30 in the morning texting while my friends are inside? Or taking a taxi to see him at some ungodly hour? This isn’t me,’ ” Johansson continued. “That is the moment you’ve gotta cut it off. Otherwise, it will keep coming back, suck your blood.”

In the Cosmopolitan interview, Johansson also stood up for Planned Parenthood and discussed Hollywood’s gender wage gap, noting that she “feels a little obnoxious” speaking about her own personal experience with it.

“I make a really good living, and I’m proud to be an actress who’s making as much as many of my male peers at this stage I think every woman has [been underpaid], but unless I’m addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious,” she said. “It’s part of a larger conversation about feminism in general.”