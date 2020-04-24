Scarlett Johansson on Why She Fell for Colin Jost: 'What You See Is What You Get with Him'

Image zoom Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Amy Sussman/Getty

Scarlett Johansson fell for Colin Jost simply for who he was.

Johansson, who confirmed her engagement to the Saturday Night Live funnyman in May 2019, gushed about her fiancé in a new interview with Parade.

"What you see is what you get with him,” she described. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.” They started off as friends and started dating in 2017. “It’s so funny to have a long-term shared experience with someone and then the relationships changes,”

Johansson, 35, and Jost, 37, made their public debut as a couple in November 2017.

In the interview, Johansson also revealed one hilarious tidbit: The New York natives strongly disagree when it comes to their favorite baseball team in the state. While Johansson is an ardent Yankees fan, Jost goes for the Mets — just like her entire family.

Her obsession with the Yankees started when she was in high school and they were "killing it," fostering a love so strong for shortstop Derek Jeter that she even "used to keep his rookie card in my wallet!” she told Parade.

But while Johansson is used to going up against her Mets-obsessed family, it's a little trickier when it comes to her fiancé.

“It’s a sore subject,” she said of her baseball rivalry with Jost. “He just told me that he’d rather see the [Boston] Red Sox win than the Yankees win. Like, what?! I said I was just going to ignore that.”

Since their public debut in 2017, Jost and Johansson have often been seen out and about together with Johansson’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The two were married from 2014 to 2017; Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

In the midst of planning their wedding, the Black Widow actress has remained conscious about environmental issues like food waste at big events, since it’s “such a huge problem," she previously told PEOPLE.