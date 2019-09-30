Scarlett Johansson Believes 'Love Is the Strongest Thing in the World' in New Jojo Rabbit Clip

Scarlett Johansson believes in love — but she might have some skeptics.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Johansson, 34, stars as Rosie Betzler, a single mother teaching her son Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) about the good in humanity while also hiding a Jewish girl in their attic in the middle of World War II.

“Someday you’ll meet someone special,” Rosie tells Jojo. “Love is the strongest thing in the world.”

Jojo thinks otherwise, saying, “I think you’ll find that metal is the strongest thing in the world, followed closely by dynamite and then muscles. Besides, I wouldn’t even know it if I saw it.”

“Aw, Jojo, you’ll know when it happens,” Rosie said. “You’ll feel it. It’s a pain. In your tummy, like you’re full of butterflies.”

“Yuck,” Jojo says.

Jojo Rabbit —directed and written by Taika Waititi — follows Jojo, a lonely German boy who discovers the Jewish girl his mother keeps in the attic. Jojo is close to his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler and must confront his blind devotion to his country as World War II rages on.

Johansson spoke to PEOPLE about her character and the film earlier this month, saying, “It’s a parent’s job to protect their kids.”

“I think that by not involving Roman’s character in the reality of what’s going on at home… I think I’m basically keeping him alive that way. I’ve never had a child in [a] film before. And then this year, I made two films where suddenly [I had] 10 and 11-year-olds — so I kind of became this insta-parent.”

The cast includes Thomasin McKenzie, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson and Alfie Allen.

Jojo Rabbit is in theaters Oct. 18.