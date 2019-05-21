Inside Scarlett Johansson's Bond with Fiancé Colin Jost: She Loves His 'Sarcasm and Wit'

The connection between Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost is no joke!

The newly engaged couple may come from different realms of the entertainment world, but a source tells PEOPLE it’s their similar senses of humor that make the romance work.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the insider says of the Avengers: Endgame actress and the Saturday Night Live funnyman.

“They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

Johansson, 34, and Jost, 36, are set to tie the knot after two years of dating, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday.

The two made their public debut as a couple in November 2017, and Jost recently accompanied the actress to the Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

“She was ready for another commitment,” a source previously told PEOPLE of their engagement. “Both are driven and brilliant in their work, and they respect each other. It is a great match.”

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Kevin Mazur/Getty

This will be the first marriage for Jost, and the third for Johansson, who shares 4-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Their divorce was finalized in September 2017.

The star was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.