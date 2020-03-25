Scarlett Johansson Looks Forward to Seeing Her Daughter 'in a Flower Girl Dress' at Upcoming Wedding

Scarlett Johansson is set to soon marry fiancé Colin Jost — and her daughter will play a big role in their special day!

The actress tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she’s most looking forward to seeing her 5-year-old daughter Rose “in a flower girl dress” at her upcoming wedding to the Saturday Night Live writer and personality.

Johansson, 35, and Jost, 37, confirmed their engagement in May 2019 after making their public debut as a couple in November 2017.

Since then, the two have often been seen out and about together with Johansson’s daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The two were married from 2014 to 2017; Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

In the midst of planning their wedding, the Black Widow actress has remained conscious about environmental issues like food waste at big events, since it’s “such a huge problem.”

Teaching things like how to reduce food waste and be more cognizant is something the Oscar nominee is trying to pass on to her daughter, who is still too young to fully grasp why environmental factors affect everyone.

“It’s hard, especially because my daughter is only 5, so her world is so small. I think reminding her of how other people live and how her actions impact others is where to begin,” Johansson says. “Kids are aware of their own waste now and how to conserve and recycle. She sometimes will say things like, ‘We can’t use plastic straws.’ I didn’t even teach her that!”