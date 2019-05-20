Scarlett Johansson’s Newly Engaged! Here’s a Look Back at Her A-List Love Life

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost! After two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement on Sunday.

While the actress, 34, has maintained a private personal life, she’s had high-profile romances over the years, including her marriage of two years to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. She’s also dated other A-list stars such as Josh Hartnett and Sean Penn.

Here’s a look back at her most notable relationships.

Josh Hartnett

Johansson dated her Black Dahlia costar, Hartnett, from 2005 to 2006. In an interview with Allure in 2006, the actress said Hartnett was “very sweet.“

“He’s a good boy. A great person. I’m very lucky and I’m very happy,” she said at the time.

The two split that same year, with Hartnett citing busy schedules as the cause for their breakup.

“It was difficult spending so much time apart with all our different commitments and both of us flying all over the world,” Hartnett said.

Ryan Reynolds

The actress was married to Reynolds, 42, for two years before they divorced in December 2010. The couple kept their relationship low-key since they began dating in 2007. They even kept their wedding private, tying the knot in a remote wilderness retreat outside of Reynolds’ native Vancouver.

In 2010, the Deadpool star opened up to PEOPLE about his marriage to Johansson, revealing that “dinner and a little dancing” was his ideal date night. “You get to hang out with your best buddy every day,” he said about the best part of marriage. “It’s made me a stronger, better person.”

They announced their split in a joint statement, saying, “We entered into our relationship with love, and it’s with love and kindness we leave it.” A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Johansson and Reynolds’ busy workloads put a strain on their marriage. “Distance and their careers played a big role. When you don’t spend a lot of time with your partner you grow apart,” the source said.

The actress later reflected on her marriage to Reynolds: “I think I’ve had a fair amount of time to process the experience and be able to move forward. I continue to get to know myself better as I get older, and that helps me in my relationships,” she told Marie Claire in 2013.

Sean Penn

Johansson began dating Penn in the spring of 2011, with the two stars seen on a series of dates around Los Angeles. The couple attended the White House Correspondents dinner together, where they were seen holding hands and getting cozy at an afterparty. Johansson and Penn also made a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a quick vacation.

The two split after a few months of dating in June of 2011.

Romain Dauriac

Johansson was first spotted with the French journalist and art collector Romain Dauriac in October 2012. The pair’s bond slowly got stronger, with the actress sporting a vintage Art Deco style engagement ring by the following September.

Johansson told PEOPLE after their engagement in 2014 that she fell for Dauriac’s charm and intellect. “I love his brain more than anything,” she said. And “he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”

The couple tried to keep their relationship far from the public eye, eventually marrying in a surprise ceremony in 2014 shortly after the birth of their first child, daughter Rose Dorothy. Johansson and Dauriac would later split their time between New York and Dauriac’s home of Paris.

After two years together, the pair called it quits, with a source telling PEOPLE in January 2017 the two were “separated since the summer.”

Colin Jost

Johansson and SNL‘s Jost began dating in 2017 and made their public debut as a couple that November in New York City. They most recently attended the premiere of Endgame together in April.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of Jost’s told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

And another source close to the couple echoed similar sentiments. “Scarlett likes to be in love and has not changed a bit in that area, Colin is good for her because she likes smart men, especially writer types,” the source shared. “She is a very bright girl and always searching for that perfect match.”

