Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige recently said he's "excited to continue working with" Scarlett Johansson "in any way possible"

Scarlett Johansson Says She Has 'No Plans' to Return as Black Widow: 'I Feel Really Satisfied'

Fans of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff may want to settle in for multiple viewings of Black Widow, as it may be the last we see of her as the superhero.

Johansson, 36, told Fatherly in an interview published Thursday that she "has no plans to return as" the assassin-turned-Avenger, who seemingly takes her final bow in Black Widow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel really satisfied with this film," she said. "It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity."

That doesn't mean we won't see the two-time Academy Award nominee around the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all, though.

"I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there's just an incredible wealth of stories there," she said. "Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow (2021) | Credit: Film Frame/Marvel Studios 2020

"I think there's a lot of opportunities to tell these stories in different ways than audiences have come to expect," Johansson added.

While Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige didn't rule out whether Black Widow would be the last we see of Natasha, he did say in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he'd love to work with Johansson again.

"Marvel is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is such an amazing partner for us," he said. "She was a producer on [Black Widow]. She was the one that brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland."

"I am excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we're so lucky," added Feige, 48, who is also a producer on the film.

Kevin Feige and Scarlett Johansson Kevin Feige and Scarlett Johansson in 2019 | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: See How Chris Evans Was Cast as Captain America — Despite His Misgivings

Johansson first appeared as Natasha in 2010's Iron Man 2, before going on to reprise her role in several other films within the MCU. Her character dies during the events of Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing herself over Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye to retrieve the Soul Stone and help bring back the Thanos (Josh Brolin)-snapped population.

Kicking off Phase Four of the MCU, Black Widow takes place following the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War and finds Natasha coming to terms with her complex past.

"I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family," Johansson said of her time playing the superhero on Good Morning America last week. "I'm going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to."

She added of Black Widow, "But I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we've done so far, so yeah ... it's bittersweet."