Scarlett Johansson Says Colin Jost Wouldn't Read Black Widow Lines with Her for Fear of Spoilers

Scarlett Johansson's upcoming film Black Widow has a major fan in her husband, Colin Jost.

The actress recently appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast, where she spoke about her upcoming standalone superhero film in which she reprises her role as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, after last appearing as the character in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

And despite her husband's love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson, 36, said she couldn't rely on Jost, 38, to read lines with her when she was filming the movie.

"He doesn't like any spoilers, though, so I can't tell him anything. And he doesn't even pry," she said. "When we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there shooting Tom & Jerry - which worked out great 'cause we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare."

"I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever ... he was just not wanting to hear anything about it," Johansson added.

scarlett johansson colin jost Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She continued, "Of course he wants to know, 'How was your day?', but as soon as it would bleed into, 'Can you read the scene with [me]?' he was like, 'Am I gonna get any spoilers or like ... ?' "

"He wanted to know 'spoiler alert' before we read lines together," Johansson said, adding, "Can you believe that?"

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019, two years after they began dating, and tied the knot in October during an intimate gathering at her home in Palisades, New York.

"They only planned the wedding for a few weeks. Just close friends and family attended," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

In May, the actress accepted the Generation Award honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which commemorated her nearly three-decade-long career in the film industry.

Midway through her speech, Johansson was interrupted by Jost, who pranked the star by dumping green slime on her head.

The Saturday Night Live comedian told his wife, "I'm very, very sorry. I'll get a towel. … Love you."