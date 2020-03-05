Scarlett Johansson Wants You to Join Her at the Black Widow Premiere: 'This Is Real'

Scarlett Johansson is giving fans a “sneak peek” at her upcoming film Black Widow.

The 35-year-old actress has teamed up with Omaze to provide one lucky fan with the chance to be her VIP guest at the Los Angeles premiere of her Marvel film.

In a hilarious video announcing the giveaway, exclusive to PEOPLE, Johansson attempts to film a secret behind-the-scenes look at the movie.

“I want you to come with me to the premiere of Black Widow. This is real, I’m actually on the set right now. I’ll give you a sneak peek,” she says.

Of course, things don’t go according to plan for Johansson, who slyly tries to spoil some of the film for her fans (“Scarlett Johansson don’t give a f—,” she jokes at one point), only to have her experiment hilariously go down in shambles.

Fans who want to spend the night hanging out with the Marvel star can enter at www.omaze.com/scarlett.

The night will include the Los Angeles premiere of Black Widow, entrance to the film’s afterparty and a chance to take shots of vodka with the actress — unless fans are under 21 or don’t drink, in which case Johansson will make the ultimate sacrifice and take theirs for them (flights and a 4-star hotel are included).

All proceeds will go toward Solar Responders, which aims to maximize the capacity of first responders to save lives with renewable energy by managing solar panel and battery storage installations on first responder stations.

Johansson’s Black Widow costar Florence Pugh recently sat down for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, where she briefly talked about how surprisingly emotional the action movie is. Though Johansson’s Black Widow character met her end in Avengers: Endgame, the movie will focus on the Russian spy’s past and how she came to be one of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” the Oscar-nominated actress said.

Black Widow opens April 24, 2020.