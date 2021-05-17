Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Outrun an Assassin in New Black Widow Scene

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are escaping an assassin in a new clip for the Marvel movie

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are back in action in a newly released clip from their upcoming film Black Widow.

In the scene, which debuted during Sunday's 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, as she attempts to escape an assassin alongside Pugh's Yelena Belova in a car chase scene.

Their sisterly chemistry is on display as Yelena tells Natasha, "Any time now please" as the assassin begins to shoot.

"Shut up," Natasha responds as she begins to drive.

When Yelena asks Natasha if she has a plan to get rid of the shooter, Natasha says, "My plan was to run away."

"Well, your plan sucks," Yelena says.

Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW L to R: Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) Credit: ©Marvel Studios

The highly-anticipated film, which also stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, was intended for release in 2020 but was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the film is expected for release on July 9. On Sunday, Johansson received the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for over 30 years of starring in films.

The actress accepted the award virtually but midway through her speech, Johansson was interrupted by her husband Colin Jost dumping green slim on her head—a prank that happened to be inspired by the wrong award show.

"This award is made possible by all of you, in fact," she told her fans while appearing virtually from home, "and it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."

Johansson introduced a clip from Black Widow as the goo fell on her head.

The Oscar-nominated actress took home her first golden-popcorn statue — for best fight — in 2013, for her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in The Avengers, and has been nominated for several MTV Movie awards including best kiss, best female performance and breakthrough female.