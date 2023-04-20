Scarlett Johansson Calls Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds a 'Good Guy'

The Black Widow actress praised the Deadpool star, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2011, during a Tuesday appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 11:38 AM
Scarlett Johansson and guests attend an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club ; Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the Humanitarian Award, presented by Paramount+, attends the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
Scarlett Johansson; Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson is praising her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds.

Appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast Tuesday, the Avengers: Endgame actress, 38, opened up about what she's learned from being married three times and threw in a compliment for Reynolds, 46.

"You've been married two times?" asked Paltrow, 50, as she began the discussion, to which her guest responded, "Three times."

"Oh that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!" added Paltrow.

"Yes," laughed Johansson. "We weren't married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man [2] or whatever."

"We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," continued Paltrow, to which Johansson replied with a laugh, "He's a good guy."

Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson (R) and Ryan Reynolds in 2010. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Johansson and the Deadpool star tied the knot in 2008 and divorced in 2011. Reynolds later married Blake Lively in 2012, and the two share four children.

Meanwhile, the Black Widow actress went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, but the pair split in 2017. The former couple share daughter Rose, 8.

Johansson is now married to Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020 and welcomed son Cosmo in August 2021.

Questioning Johansson on what she's learned from her previous relationships, Paltrow asked, "How has your shift towards marriage or long-term relationships changed? What have you learned?"

"It's funny," began Johansson. "I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work. And when we first started seeing other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn't comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else."

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Special Connection Between Son Cosmo and Daughter Rose's Names

Johansson, who called her husband of two years "compassionate," went on to say that things changed for her when she realized the "fundamental characteristics" she wanted in the person she was in a relationship with.

She continued, "I think one of the things that I realized is that there are certain fundamental things in your own personality that you need — me, anyway, [that] I needed to share with the other person."

"Obviously it's hard to be in a relationship anyway because you have to compromise all the time and sometimes your lives separate and come back together," the Marriage Story actress continued. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.' "

"Understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway," Johansson said. "I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me."

She added of her marriage to comedian Jost, 40, "That's why it worked with Colin and I at that time — [because] I was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental] things were and be okay with it, you know? That was a life lesson."

