Newly Engaged Scarlett Johansson Was ‘Ready for Another Commitment,’ Says Source

Scarlett Johansson was ready to take the next step in her relationship.

The Avengers: Endgame actress, 34, is engaged to Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost after dating for two years, her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday.

The moment comes at just the right time for the actress.

“She was ready for another commitment,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding Johansson and Jost have good chemistry together.

“Both are driven and brilliant in their work, and they respect each other. It is a great match,” says the insider. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad.”

Adds the source, “They have much in common.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Johansson and Jost made their public debut as a couple in November 2017 and most recently attended the Endgame premiere together in Los Angeles last month.

The pair’s engagement news comes two months after a source told PEOPLE that they were talking about marriage.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” the source said, adding, “Scarlett is very happy.”

Johansson was previously married to Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Rose. She was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.