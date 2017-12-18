Everything We Know About Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's 'Serious' Relationship

Things are really heating up in the newly public romance between Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just weeks after the couple made their public debut in New York City, the 33-year-old actress and 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star heaped on the PDA during this week’s episode of SNL.

During the goodbye section of the episode — which was filmed at the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center — the lovebirds were all smiles as the comedian wrapped his arm around the actress’ shoulder. Later, they were also seen holding hands while skating around the rink.

Here’s a look back at everything we know about their relationship.

Their first meeting…over a decade ago

As it turns out, Johansson and Jost go way back!

In September, the SNL writer opened up about how the pair — who had not yet confirmed that they were dating— first met.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Jost revealed. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

Johansson’s first time hosting the comedy program was in 2006. She went on to host the show four additional times, most recently in March.

Sparks fly at SNL

Although the couple had known each other for years, they didn’t become romantically linked until May, when the 33-year-old movie star made a special guest appearance on the comedy program’s 2017 finale.

After the show, the two shared a warm hug on stage during the customary goodnights and later hit up the after party where they were reportedly seen kissing by the bar, according to Page Six.

Jost declined to comment on the relationship rumors at the time, telling PEOPLE that he didn’t really listen to talk about his private life: “I don’t really pay attention to it, I just kinda keep doing my life as much as I can. It’s nice to have some time off now and just get to relax.”

Just a month earlier, Johansson had filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac. The former couple share a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy.

Jost gushes about his rumored girlfriend on the red carpet

Amid continued dating rumors as the couple were spotted holding hands in public and sharing passionate outdoor kisses, Jost opened up about his romance with the mother of one in September.

“She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome,” he said at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Asked why Johansson was the one for him, Jost took a second before replying, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

That same month, Johansson and her ex-husband finalized their divorce and settled their custody dispute over their 3-year-old daughter.



Taking their relationship public

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

After months of keeping their romance low-key, the pair made their public debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City in November.

Though they both walked the red carpet separately, the actress was all smiles as the couple posed for photos together inside the soirée.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of Jost’s previously told PEOPLE. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

And another source close to the couple echoed similar sentiments. “Scarlett likes to be in love and has not changed a bit in that area, Colin is good for her because she likes smart men, especially writer types,” the source shared. “She is a very bright girl and always searching for that perfect match.”



Making things SNL Official

Although this week’s episode of SNL was hosted by Kevin Hart, Johansson made a surprise guest appearance in the cold open as Ivanka Trump, whom she had previously portrayed in March during a mock ad for a perfume called “Complicit.”

During the goodbye section of the episode, the happy couple weren’t afraid to give each other a little televised PDA, as Jost warmly wrapped his arm around the actress’ shoulder.

Michael Che/Instagram

Michael Che — Jost’s co-host on SNL‘s “Weekend Update” — also shared a video of the sweet moment on his Instagram story, which featured the couple smiling as they held hands while skating around the rink. “murrrrr xmas!!,” Che wrote alongside the video.