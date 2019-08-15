Eco-Friendly Couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Pick Up Litter on Their Beachside Stroll

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are doing their part to keep their community clean.

The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, were spotted on a stroll along the beach in Montauk, New York on Thursday. Johansson, 34, and Jost, 37, were seen picking up litter along their route, with Johansson holding the trash in a plastic bag as they walked.

The outing comes just days after they were seen on the beach in the Hamptons town.

Staten Island native Jost purchased a home in Montauk in 2016 “because it has a sleepier vibe than the rest of the East End,” he told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

The 10-time Emmy nominee also shared that he likes exploring Montauk with Johansson because it’s “surprisingly private.”

“A perfect date night is having a sunset cocktail and dinner at The Crow’s Nest; it’s very romantic, and a nice combo is going to Liar’s Saloon for after-dinner drinks,” Jost continued to THR.

Jost and Johansson made their public debut as a couple in November 2017, and have since met each other’s families. The two recently spent time with the actress’s 5-year-old daughter Rose (from her marriage to Romain Dauriac) at Disneyland in California earlier this year.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Scarlett is very happy.”

A publicist for the actress confirmed the couple’s engagement in May. This will be the first marriage for Jost, while it will be Johansson’s third. The Rough Night star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year.

Johansson was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-10.