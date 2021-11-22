Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Most Glamorous Red Carpet Moments

The new parents, who wed in October of 2020, always bring it at premieres and awards shows

By Kate Hogan November 22, 2021 12:29 PM

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

After a two-year break, new parents Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson were back on the red carpet in November 2021 as the actress was honored at the American Cinematheque Awards in L.A. 

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Before COVID-19 shut down red carpets for a while, Johansson and Jost got glowing at the February 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles.

3 of 11

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The pair dazzled at the January 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. 

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The two shared a kiss on the red carpet at the January 2020 Golden Globe Awards in L.A. 

Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty Images

And cozied up together at the Netflix afterparty.

6 of 11

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Just weeks before getting engaged, the pair couldn't stop smiling at the April 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame in L.A.

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Johansson was pretty in pink alongside her tux-clad date at the November 2018 Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in N.Y.C. 

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jost, a 12-time Emmy nominee, hosted the September 2018 awards in L.A., with Johansson at his side. 

Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The pair were out of this world in May 2018 at the Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination. 

What a marvel! Jost only had eyes for his leading lady at the April 2018 Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

The couple's first red carpet moment came in November 2017 at the Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in N.Y.C. 

By Kate Hogan