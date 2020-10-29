'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after getting in engaged in May 2019

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have officially said, “I do.”

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America announced on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read.

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The two-time Oscar nominee debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

Meals on Wheels is an organization that fights hunger and isolation in the senior citizen community by providing meals across the country.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In October, Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising — he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she joked, referring to Jost’s job as Weekend Update host on SNL. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson on How Being a Parent Was “Invaluably Helpful” to ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Performance

The marriage is the first for Jost, while Johansson has been married twice: to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010, as well as to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

In May of last year, a source told PEOPLE that the pair (who made their public debut as a couple in November 2017) had bonded over having a similar sense of humor — particularly their shared love of sarcasm.

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost | Credit: Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson