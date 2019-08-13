Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Show PDA While Taking a Beachside Stroll in the Hamptons

Live from the Hamptons, it’s Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!

The Avengers: Endgame actress, 34, and the Saturday Night Live star, 37 — who got engaged earlier this year — strolled along the sand of an eastern Long Island, New York beach on Sunday. Jost wrapped his arm around Johansson’s waist and looked into her eyes as they stood on the coastline. The Golden Globe nominee wore a teal one-piece bathing suit and an electric blue trucker hat, while Jost donned dark swim trunks.

Staten Island, New York native Jost purchased a home in Montauk in 2016 “because it has a sleepier vibe than the rest of the East End,” he told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

The 10-time Emmy nominee also shared that he likes exploring Montauk with Johansson because it’s “surprisingly private.”

“A perfect date night is having a sunset cocktail and dinner at The Crow’s Nest; it’s very romantic, and a nice combo is going to Liar’s Saloon for after-dinner drinks,” Jost continued to THR.

Jost and Johansson made their first appearance as a couple in November 2017 and a publicist for the actress confirmed their engagement in May. This will be the first marriage for Jost, while it will be Johansson’s third. The Rough Night star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year. They share 5-year-old daughter Rose.

Johansson was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-10.