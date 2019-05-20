Scarlett Johansson and SNL's Colin Jost Are Engaged After Two Years of Dating

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are getting married!

After two years of dating, the couple is engaged, the actress’ publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday.

No wedding date has been set, according to Pariseau.

This will be the first marriage for the Saturday Night Live star, 36, while it will be Johansson’s third.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 34, finalized her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year. (They share 4-year-old daughter Rose.)

Johansson had also been married to actor Ryan Reynolds for just over two years from September 2008 to December 2010.

She and Jost made their public debut as a couple in November 2017 and most recently attended the Endgame premiere together in Los Angeles.

The pair’s engagement news comes two months after a source told PEOPLE that they were talking about marriage.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” the source said, adding, “Scarlett is very happy.”