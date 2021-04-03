Scarlett Johansson Has 'Unfinished Business' in New Action-Packed Trailer for Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo Marvel project is almost here.

The two-time Academy Award nominee, 36, stars in the new action-packed trailer for Black Widow, which dropped on Saturday. The new footage, set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, sees Johansson reprising the titular role of Natasha Romanoff, along with Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

"You don't know everything about me," Johansson's character says in a voiceover. "I've lived a lot of lives. Before I was an Avenger, before I got this family, I made mistakes, choosing between what the world wants you to be and who you are."

She goes "back to where it all started," reuniting with her family for an adventure that forces her to confront her past. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson's daughter Ever Gabo, 13, as a young Natasha.

Black Widow Image zoom Credit: Jay Maidment/©Marvel Studios 2020.

Johansson serves some high-octane action, as she jumps out of an exploding plane, before engaging in some mid-air combat with the villainous Taskmaster (played by O.T. Fagbenle).

Director Cate Shortland previously discussed the physical toll the film took on the actors, revealing that Johansson and Pugh were both ill with pneumonia when they wrapped back in 2019. "It was like being in the army," she recently told The Gentlewoman for Johansson's spring/summer cover.

And the movie was a long time coming for Johansson. "She's always been a part of something bigger than herself, and now that's all gone," she said, after her character's infamous conclusion in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.