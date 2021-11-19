Scarlett Johansson Feels Her Black Widow Lawsuit Against Disney Made a 'Positive Impact' on Hollywood

"I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through," Johansson said during her tribute by American Cinematheque on Thursday night

Scarlett Johansson is speaking out about the "positive impact" she feels her lawsuit against Disney made in Hollywood.

On Thursday, the actress attended the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor at the Beverly Hilton Hotel where she was accompanied by her husband Colin Jost.

Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter the lawsuit, filed in late July, "was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration."

"I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing," said Johansson, who welcomed son Cosmo four months ago. She is also mom to daughter Rose, 7.

She continued, "In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood."

Johansson first filed the lawsuit in late July, claiming Disney had breached her contract when it released this summer's blockbuster Black Widow on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time that it was released in movie theaters. In September, the actress and the conglomerate reached a settlement, although the terms were not disclosed.

"I have had some of the best times of my career working for both of those studios. I feel really excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family," she told THR.

The actress also teased she was "already in the thick of it" on projects like Tower of Terror at Disney and "some other projects that we're working on. I get to continue to dream over there," she told the outlet.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attended the honor in a strong show of support for Johansson. Feige also teased upcoming projects with Johansson, saying during a speech at the event, "We already are working with Scarlett on another not, non-Black Widow-related top secret that Marvel Studios is producing."