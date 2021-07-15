Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Earns Over $200 Million Milestone at World Box Office

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's Black Widow has been the highest-grossing new movie since the COVID-19 health crisis

Black Widow continues to break the post-pandemic box office record.

The latest Marvel movie — the first released in two years — just crossed the $200 million mark at the world box office, making it the highest-grossing movie since the business took a hard hit during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Black Widow is also the fastest movie to cross the $100 million mark in North America, taking just five days to do so. The previous record-holder was F9 with eight days.

Scarlett Johansson's solo MCU debut in Black Widow raked in $80 million in its opening weekend in North America. With an additional $78 million in international box office sales and more than $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals, the movie's opening grossed over $215 million, according to CNBC.

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow (2021) | Credit: Film Frame/Marvel Studios 2020

"It is really, really exciting," Johansson, 36, previously told PEOPLE of finally seeing the movie come out after a year delay. "I've been eagerly, anxiously awaiting the release, just wanting to share this movie with everyone."

"It's obviously very exciting and it has all that Marvel magic to it," she added. "But it also is very unique for Marvel. It just has its own flavor. And I think people will really enjoy that. It has definitely has got the nostalgic things that people will expect from any Marvel movie, but it also has its own rhythm. I'm excited to share it with people. I'm really proud of it."