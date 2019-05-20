Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: Everything We Know About the Newly-Engaged Couple

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost! After two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement on Sunday.

This will be the first marriage for the Saturday Night Live star, 36, while it will be Johansson’s third.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 34, finalized her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year. (They share 4-year-old daughter Rose.)

Johansson had also been married to actor Ryan Reynolds for just over two years from September 2008 to December 2010.

Take a look back at everything we know about their relationship:

Their first meeting…over a decade ago

As it turns out, Johansson and Jost go way back!

In 2017, the SNL writer opened up about how the pair — who had not yet confirmed that they were dating— first met.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Jost revealed. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

Johansson’s first time hosting the comedy program was in 2006. She went on to host the show four additional times.

Sparks fly at SNL

Although the couple had known each other for years, they didn’t become romantically linked until May, 2017 when the actress made a special guest appearance on the comedy program’s 2017 finale.

After the show, the two shared a warm hug on stage during the customary goodnights and later hit up the after party where they were reportedly seen kissing by the bar, according to Page Six.

Jost declined to comment on the relationship rumors at the time, telling PEOPLE that he didn’t really listen to talk about his private life: “I don’t really pay attention to it, I just kinda keep doing my life as much as I can. It’s nice to have some time off now and just get to relax.”

Just a month earlier, Johansson had filed for her divorce from Dauriac.

Jost gushes about his rumored girlfriend on the red carpet

Amid continued dating rumors as the couple were spotted holding hands in public and sharing passionate outdoor kisses, Jost opened up about his romance with the mother of one in September.

“She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome,” he said at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Asked why Johansson was the one for him, Jost took a second before replying, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

That same month, Johansson and her ex-husband finalized their divorce and settled their custody dispute over their daughter.



Taking their relationship public

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

After months of keeping their romance low-key, the pair made their public debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City in November, 2017.

Though they both walked the red carpet separately, the actress was all smiles as the couple posed for photos together inside the soirée.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of Jost’s told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

And another source close to the couple echoed similar sentiments. “Scarlett likes to be in love and has not changed a bit in that area, Colin is good for her because she likes smart men, especially writer types,” the source shared. “She is a very bright girl and always searching for that perfect match.”



Making things SNL Official

Although a late 2017 episode of SNL was hosted by Kevin Hart, Johansson made a surprise guest appearance in the cold open as Ivanka Trump, whom she had previously portrayed in March during a mock ad for a perfume called “Complicit.”

During the goodbye section of the episode, the happy couple weren’t afraid to give each other a little televised PDA, as Jost warmly wrapped his arm around the actress’ shoulder.

Michael Che/Instagram

Michael Che — Jost’s co-host on SNL‘s “Weekend Update” — also shared a video of the sweet moment on his Instagram story, which featured the couple smiling as they held hands while skating around the rink. “murrrrr xmas!!,” Che wrote alongside the video.

Wedding bells!

The pair’s engagement news comes two months after a source told PEOPLE that they were talking about marriage.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” the source said, adding, “Scarlett is very happy.”