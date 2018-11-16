Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Have Sweet Date Night at Same Gala Where They Went Public

A year after making their relationship official at the same gala, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost weren’t shy about showing off their love.

The actress, 33, and the Saturday Night Live star, 36, seem to have a special place in their heart for the annual American Museum of Natural History Gala after making it their first public appearance as a couple last year. The two repeated the outing Thursday night for this year’s event, sticking close to each other and taking sweet pictures on the red carpet before sitting down for the dinner.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Johansson, who lives in New York City with her 4-year-old daughter Rose, reminisced with PEOPLE before the dinner about her favorite memories from the museum as a child.

“I used to come here a lot with my grandma,” she said. “We used to come here all the time and I used to love the old gem room. I know they are redoing it now, but I just have such vivid childhood memories of crawling around the carpeted floors and watching how gold is made for the millionth time.”

After taking pictures, the two sat down for dinner where they were seen getting cozy and showing off PDA. The two whispered in each other’s ears frequently throughout the night and even shared a few kisses and loving glances.

The pair were first romantically linked in May 2017 when they were spotted kissing at the NBC show’s season finale afterparty. Since then, the two have been seen enjoying numerous nights out together.

“They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of Jost’s previously told PEOPLE. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

And another source close to the couple echoed similar sentiments. “Scarlett likes to be in love and has not changed a bit in that area, Colin is good for her because she likes smart men, especially writer types,” the source shared. “She is a very bright girl and always searching for that perfect match.”