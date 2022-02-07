Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were "very involved in the joke writing" for the ad, an Amazon marketing executive said

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Poke Fun at Their Marriage in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad for Alexa

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's everyday thoughts are being revealed.

In a new 2022 Super Bowl commercial, the couple learn what it would be like if Amazon's Alexa device could actually read their minds — and inadvertently announce their private thought processes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For example, when the Black Widow actress rolls over in bed one morning and says to her Saturday Night Live star husband "I love that we get to sleep in," Jost, 39, winces and buries his nose in his pillow. The all-knowing Alexa then says, "Ordering fresh mint mouthwash. Extra strength," as Johansson, 37, gets up and smell-tests her breath.

The 90-second ad explores other scenarios when Alexa reading their minds would end badly, including when Jost asks if Johansson has fun or not when doing a kissing scene with a "hot" costar.

"It's the worst," she assures him. Though, Alexa then turns on the song "Little Lies" by Fleetwood Mac to indicate her fib.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Credit: Amazon

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand and fixed marketing for Amazon, told Variety that the two stars were "very involved in the joke writing" for the commercial.

"Celebrities work well for us when they will poke fun at themselves, and are willing to have fun with themselves rather than just show up and be themselves. It's something we are always thinking about when we are casting," said Cheever.

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Her Two 'Gummy' Kids After Daughter Loses Front Teeth: 'So Cute'

Johansson and Jost got engaged back in May 2019 after two years of dating, and they wed in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The pair welcomed their first baby together, son Cosmo, in August, and Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose, 7.

In November, Johannson told Entertainment Tonight she's been in a "baby bliss bubble" ever since welcoming Cosmo.